David Ervin GordonSheboygan - David Ervin Gordon, 79, of Sheboygan died June 7 after a brief illness. David was born November 13, 1940 to Gertrude (Mahlzahn) and Richard Gordon. He attended Sheboygan area schools and was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. After high school, he went on to work at Garton Toy Company and, later, the Sheboygan Area School District, where he remained employed until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of AFSCME Local 1750 and St. Peter Claver parish.David was united in marriage to Carol Ann Runtas at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on July 11, 1964. David and Carol had one child, Nancy Gordon-Brooks, who now resides in Ashburn, Virginia. Carol preceded him in death, passing away in 1994.He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and of 50s music. He took great pride in his lawn and devoted much time to caring for it. David was a proud "pet parent," sharing his home with two cherished and spoiled Schnauzers, who were well-known in the neighborhood where he walked them. He was a regular customer of Charcoal Inn, which was his home away from home.He is survived by his daughter, Nancy; his brother Bill Gordon; sisters-in-law Judy (Bill) Gordon, Rose (Richard) Gordon, Mary (Runtas) Neilson, and Robbin (Joe) Runtas; twelve nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Donald and Richard, sister-in-law Judie (Pfister), brothers-in-law Jeffery Runtas, Joe Runtas, Robert Runtas, Anthony Nielson; father-in-law Joseph Runtas Sr.; and mother-in-law Josephine (Androja) Runtas.There will be a visitation from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan, and a funeral Mass at 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 11 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Burial will be at Greendale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, David's family requests donations be made to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.