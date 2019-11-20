|
David F. Hildebrandt
Elkhart Lake - David F. Hildebrandt, 76, of Elkhart Lake, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton surrounded by his family.
David was born on December 8, 1942, son of the late Frederick and Ella (Thone) Hildebrandt. He was a graduate of Chilton High School with the class of 1961. On June 30, 1990 he married Doris Pfrang at their home in Kiel. David always had a love for electronic gadgets. Shortly after High School he started working for NCR Corporation as a field technician. After leaving NCR Corporation, David and Doris started Tri-County Electronics, where they refurbished printer cartridges until 2002 when they sold the business. Retirement was not for David, so he started selling electronics for Sears in Sheboygan for 7 years, officially retiring in 2011. David was a member of Kiel Fish & Game and Rhine Field & Stream. He enjoyed trapshooting, the races at Road America as well as watching NASCAR, and was a diehard Packer fan. David and Doris could be found feeding the birds and working around the yard; David especially looked forward to taking care of his lawn on his tractor. The world around David would stop when his grandchild and great-grandchildren came to visit. He enjoyed those visits more than anything else.
David is survived by his wife Doris, four children: Greta (David) Thomason, Madison, AL; David Hildebrandt Jr., Port Washington; Susan Nienow, Belgium; and James Hildebrandt, Huntington, WV; two step-children: Debra (Dan) Dipple, Plymouth; and Charles (Deborah) Pfrang, Kohler; eight grandchildren: Elizabeth and Benjamin Thomason, Drew Hildebrandt, Matthew Hildebrandt, Brad (Danelle) Karpinsky, Nathan (Nikki) Karpinsky, and Nicholas and Samuel Pfrang; and four great-grandchildren: Gabby and Aiden Karpinsky, and Haylie and Evan Karpinsky. He is further survived by his sister, Delilah Remiker, brother-in-law, Norman (Karen) Raeder, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter, Terri and brothers-in-law, Gerald Winch and George Remiker.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:30 pm until 5:30 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Burial will take place on Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton for the phenomenal care given to David and his family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019