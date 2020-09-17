David Fox



Chilton - David Fox, 83, of Chilton, Wisconsin, died at his home on Wednesday, August 26. David was born in Sheboygan on April 7, 1937 to the late George Fox and Ruth (Peot) Fox.



David is survived by his daughters, Ann Marie Fox of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kristine (John Rohrbaugh) Fox of Cambria California; his sons, Kurt Fox of Sheboygan, John Fox of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Matthew Fox of Portage, Wisconsin; Shannon Morrissey of St. Paul; Andrew Faltesek of St. Paul; his grandchildren, Marshall Fox of Sheboygan, Sarah Faltesek of St. Paul, and Alex Faltesek of Minneapolis, Zach (Meghan Guscetti) Fox of St. Paul, Calla Morrissey of Minneapolis, and Keenan Morrissey of St. Paul; his great-grandchildren Oliver, Leo, Henry, and Frances Fox of St. Paul; two sisters, Mary Jo (E. Clark) Jones of Huntley, Illinois, and Cynthia (Gerald) Riesterer of Plymouth, and a brother, Timothy Fox of Appleton. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Calumet County Home Care and Hospice, and especially for his nurse Tabitha, and to all his care team. Thank you, Caitlyn, for all the happiness you brought to David in his last stage of life.



He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Rose (Martin) Fox, an infant son David Jr., his brothers William, Michael, and George Fox, and by his sister, Denise Fox.



A memorial service will be planned by the family for a future date.









