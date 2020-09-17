1/1
David Fox
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Fox

Chilton - David Fox, 83, of Chilton, Wisconsin, died at his home on Wednesday, August 26. David was born in Sheboygan on April 7, 1937 to the late George Fox and Ruth (Peot) Fox.

David is survived by his daughters, Ann Marie Fox of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kristine (John Rohrbaugh) Fox of Cambria California; his sons, Kurt Fox of Sheboygan, John Fox of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Matthew Fox of Portage, Wisconsin; Shannon Morrissey of St. Paul; Andrew Faltesek of St. Paul; his grandchildren, Marshall Fox of Sheboygan, Sarah Faltesek of St. Paul, and Alex Faltesek of Minneapolis, Zach (Meghan Guscetti) Fox of St. Paul, Calla Morrissey of Minneapolis, and Keenan Morrissey of St. Paul; his great-grandchildren Oliver, Leo, Henry, and Frances Fox of St. Paul; two sisters, Mary Jo (E. Clark) Jones of Huntley, Illinois, and Cynthia (Gerald) Riesterer of Plymouth, and a brother, Timothy Fox of Appleton. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Calumet County Home Care and Hospice, and especially for his nurse Tabitha, and to all his care team. Thank you, Caitlyn, for all the happiness you brought to David in his last stage of life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Rose (Martin) Fox, an infant son David Jr., his brothers William, Michael, and George Fox, and by his sister, Denise Fox.

A memorial service will be planned by the family for a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Sheboygan Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved