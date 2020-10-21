David Hoftiezer
Oostburg - David Andrew Hoftiezer, 79, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family.
David, the tenth of twelve children, was born on July 16, 1941 in the Town of Lima to William and Marie (Potter) Hoftiezer. Dave attended Gibbsville Grade School and Oostburg High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1959. From 1959 to 1961, Dave served as a Seabee, traveling to both Okinawa and Saipan before returning home to court the love of his life.
On March 22, 1963, Dave married Angeline Voskuil at Gibbsville Church, and together they created a home and family in Gibbsville. Most of Dave's working life was spent as a dispatcher for How-Dea Service Center in Belgium and then Drees Transportation out of Peshtigo, WI. Dave's easy personality and ability to get along with everyone made him a favorite of both the truck drivers and brokers he spoke with daily for his work.
Dave was a faithful and devoted member of Gibbsville Reformed Church all of his life, serving the church as deacon, elder, search committee member, groundskeeper, and Kids Camp volunteer. In addition to his service to his church, Dave also served weekly meals at Remedy Church in Sheboygan and spent one day a week volunteering at The Gathering Place.
Over the years, Dave enjoyed many hobbies. Perhaps his biggest (and, he would add, most expensive!) hobby was raising Quarter Horses. Together he and Angie created Circle H Ranch at their homestead and hosted the monthly summer event Fun & Games. After Dave gave up horses, he enjoyed hunting (especially with his sons), long- distance bicycling, and camping. More recently he became a highly skilled woodworker, creating a wide variety of toy-sized vehicles and heavy equipment machinery. When he was no longer able to work in his woodshop downstairs, he still enjoyed breakfast out with his friends two or three days a week, visits with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, reading, and, most of all, simply being with his wife, Angie. Despite his many health challenges, Dave never complained. He could always find something to smile about and give thanks to God for. Dave was especially thankful for the excellent care he received from Dr. Todd Fergus and staff (cardiology) and Dr. Randolph Lipchik and staff (pulmonologist).
You only had to meet Dave once to realize there was something very special about him. With his great sense of humor, quick wit, and zest for life, Dave made an impact on everyone he met. To know Dave was to love him, and his family and friends loved him deeply.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angeline; his three children, Todd (Danette) Hoftiezer of Gibbsville, Doug (Kris) Hoftiezer of Seward, AK, and Tamala (Rob) Szyman of Gibbsville; eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Eric) Seider, Alyssa Hoftiezer, Nicholas Hoftiezer, Jacqueline Hoftiezer, Jacob (Brianna) Hoftiezer, Casey (Adam) Brockman, Bella Szyman, and Cecelia Szyman; three great-grandchildren, Lily Seider, Benjamin Seider, and Baby Hoftiezer due in December; two sisters, Dorothy Dulmes and Ruth Hinz; and one brother, Bill Hoftiezer; four brothers-in-law, Wendell Voskuil, Roger (Kathy) Voskuil, Fred (Kathy) Voskuil, and Lee (Mary) Voskuil; and one sister-in-law, Lynn (Larry) Reimes.
David was preceded in death by parents William and Marie; parents-in-law Harold and Dorothy Voskuil; three brothers, Henry (Francis) Hoftiezer, Allen (Lois) Hoftiezer, and Kenneth (Dorothy)Hoftiezer; and two sisters, Carol (Miles) Sandee and Marian (Tom) Friedrichs; two sisters-in-law, Diane Voskuil and Carol Voskuil.
Memorial gifts will be given in David's name to The Gathering Place and Campus Life.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Gibbsville Reformed Church with Rev. Roger Voskuil officiating. Friends and family may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Wearing a face mask and respecting physical distancing are required. A livestream of the funeral service will be made available by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/davidhoftiezer
. Private burial will take place at Gibbsville Cemetery.
