Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
David J. Boldt


1958 - 2019
David J. Boldt Obituary
David J. Boldt

Plymouth - David J. Boldt, age 61, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

He was born in Sheboygan on January 10, 1958, a son of the late Leroy and Phyllis (Schmalfeldt) Boldt.

Dave attended Sheboygan grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1976.

On October 16, 1982, he married Starr Versch at St. John's U.C.C. in Sheboygan.

He worked at Park & Shop/Pick & Save for over 40 years, and most recently at Fleet Farm for the last 5 years.

Dave was a member of Saron U.C.C. in Johnsonville.

He enjoyed camping with family, gardening, and woodworking and could make and build anything. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by: Wife: Starr; Two Sons: Joshua (Tracy) and their children: Amber, Kaden, and Hailey, and Zachary (Cassidy) and their children: Daisy and Hope; Two Brothers: Glenn (Linda) and Richard (Kathy); Father-in-law: Albert Versch; and Brother-in-law: Jeff (Gina) Versch.

He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by: His parents; Sister: Nancy Rose; and Mother-in-law: Gail Versch.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) at 6:30 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe, Pastor of Saron U.C.C. will officiate.

Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Tuesday (Nov. 12) from 3:30 P.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dave's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the Plymouth First Responders for the care and compassion given to Dave.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
