|
|
David J. Herber
Sheboygan Falls - David J. Herber, 71, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Meadow View Nursing Home. He was born February 4, 1948 in Sheboygan to Eugene and Dorothy (Holden) Herber. David graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. Following High School David proudly joined the US Marines serving from 1966 until 1972 during the Vietnam Era.
David worked and retired from Bemis Manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls. He was a lifelong member of Koenigs Conservation Club. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and camping with family and friends, and also enjoyed his time up north at Boot Lake. David's family and friends were very important to him, he enjoyed spending time with them creating many memories. He was an avid Packer fan and was honored to participate in the Honor Flight in April of 2019.
David is survived by his daughter Maryann (Dan) Holbach of Sheboygan, six grandchildren; Steven, Justin (Gabby), Amanda, Kyle, Jeffrey, Tristyn, and step-granddaughter Chizek, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, brother Gary (Brenda) Herber of Sheboygan Falls, sister Sharon (Dave) Kasik of Brown Deer, sister-in-law Linda Herber of Sheboygan. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and nieces, Carla Borstad and Kristina Kasik.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan, with Chaplin Donna Van Orden officiating. Military Honor will follow the service. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in David's name.
The family would like to say thank you to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospice, Meadow View Manor, Visiting Angels, Dr. Katie Gesch and Barbara and Richard Rudebeck for all their care, comfort and support.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019