David Lee Cevaal
DeForest - David Lee Cevaal, age 72 passed away Saturday, November 2nd at the age of 72, in DeForest, WI after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Sheboygan,WI on Feb. 24, 1947 to parents John Roy Cevaal & Vivian Phyllis (Schwoerer) Cevaal.
He was baptized at First Christian Reformed Church and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965. He came to the Madison area and attended UWM for two years. He enjoyed working as a Certified Nursing Assistant, first in a nursing home for several years, then finishing out his career at Mendota Mental Health Center in Madison. At Mendota, he worked mostly with troubled children, and it was there he was able to put to use the psychology skills he learned in college.
He is survived by his very special friend, Charles Lien, and Sean and Andrew Lien, the children they were blessed with raising during their retirement years. Dave is further survived by his sister Mary (Warren) Krug of Racine, WI, brother Mark (Victoria) Cevaal of Largo,FL, Sister-in-law Pat Cevaal of Sheboygan,WI, and three half- siblings: Daniel Cevaal and Paul (Bonnie) Cevaal of Sheboygan Falls and Sue (Kevin) Gering of Sheboygan. Dave is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Kathleen , brother Jeffrey Dale Cevaal, Grandfather Comelius Cevaal, Grandmother Edna Schwoerer, Step-Grandfather Raymond Schwoerer, and many Aunts and Uncles.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Dave will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road in Madison, WI with Pastor Robert Neubert officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019