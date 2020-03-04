Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
602 Everglade Dr.
Madison, WI
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
602 Everglade Dr.
Madison, WI
David Lee (Dave) Erzen


1946 - 2020
David Lee (Dave) Erzen Obituary
David (Dave) Lee Erzen

Sheboygan - David (Dave) Lee Erzen, age 73, entered our Lord's forgiving arms on March 2, surrounded by his three loving children. He was born on Nov. 11, 1946, the son of Edward and Elaine Erzen, who preceded him in death. His younger sister, Wendy Hillman, and brother-in-law, Doug, live in Kentucky.

Dave graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1965, and earned an associate degree in business administration from Sheboygan Technical College in 1967. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Navy "A" School in Pensacola, Florida, where he graduated 2nd in his class. He went on to serve at the National Security Agency before returning to civilian life.

Dave worked for HC Prange Company for 13 years before he became involved in the executive search business. He started his own firm, Erzen and Associates, where he specialized in working with banks and bankers for 30 years.

The happiest day of his life was Sept. 18, 1971, when he married Paulette G. Miller. They were married for 31 years, before Paulette passed away in 2002. Paulette's death was a loss Dave struggled with, and he never felt the same after. He deeply loved her. They had three children together: Todd Erzen (Jill), Des Moines, Iowa; Tricia Erzen Nowicki (Bryan), Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and Greg Erzen, Madison. Dave is also survived by four granddaughters, five step-grandchildren and three foster grandchildren.

Dave was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church for 40 years, and served on a number of committees.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Bart Timmerman and Father Lawrence Oparji, priests he greatly respected and admired.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by lunch.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his loving wife. He always felt the most important thing a father can give his children is to love their mother.

Memorial donations may be made to ST. JUDE'S HOSPITAL for help in curing childhood leukemia.

.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
