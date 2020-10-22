1/1
David Lee White
David Lee White

Crivitz - David Lee White of Crivitz, WI passed away in the loving arms of his wife Mavis on the morning of October 16, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with health issues and COVID Pneumonia in Green Bay, WI. Honey/Dad/Grandpa/Dave will be missed by all that knew him.

The son of the late Donald R. White and Marie (Karl) White, David was born in Mackford, WI in January 1944 and was a 1962 graduate from Beaver Dam High School.

David married Mavis Mary Norton December 7, 1963 in Beaver Dam WI and they enjoyed 56+ years of marriage. David is survived by his loving wife Mavis (May); 4 children, Lisa (Jeffery) Rommelfaenger, Neenah WI; Scott (Lisa) White, Clarksville TN; Laura (David) Steiner, Sheboygan, WI; Dawn (Kofi) Bourgo, Fond Du Lac, WI; and the loving grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Aaron Rommelfaenger, Kayleigh White, Alexandria Bourgo, Samuel Steiner, Travis Steiner (Ciera) Steiner and Tyler White.

David worked at Hydraulic Tool and Lear Corporation in Sheboygan WI until retirement in 2003, at which time David and Mavis relocated up north to enjoy retirement and the peace of the woods.

David was a lifelong member of #431 Sheboygan Moose Lodge, where he enjoyed volunteering on many different committees over the years. He enjoyed taking his children to North pier at night for smelt fishing when they were young as well as ATV/UTV riding as often as possible on the many miles of trails around Crivitz and surrounding areas. Attending meat raffles provided the excitement of never knowing what they might take home. Playing cards with friends, hunting, bowling of all types---regular, Ice, and Turkey bowling in past years. He had a love of Archie Comic books; there was always at least one (two, three, four) next to his chair.

David is preceded in death by many beloved family members and friends.

Public Visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 from 1-3PM at Pfotenhauer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI. A private service for family will be held immediately following the visitation. Because of the COVID situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
