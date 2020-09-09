David M. Scheibl
Kiel - David M. Scheibl, age 56, of Wilke Lake, devoted Husband and Father, treasured son and loving brother, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born December 10, 1963 in Milwaukee and was the adopted son of Marvin and Shirley (Krueger) Scheibl.
David was a 1982 graduate of Howards Grove High School. David was a long-time employee of the Curt G. Joa company, retiring in February of 2020. He was a brave firefighter and EMT with the Howards Grove Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years and the Ada Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years, serving as Training Officer, Captain, Assistant Chiefs and Chief. David was the EMS Adjunct at LTC, was a former Deputy Coroner for Sheboygan County as well as a Reserve Deputy for the Sheboygan County Sheriff Office. David also proudly served on the Howards Grove Village Board for several years before moving to Wilke Lake. He currently served as Treasurer for the Town of Schleswig, Sanitary District #2.
David married Grace Koenig on January 5, 1996. Grace preceded him in death on October 29, 2008. On October 5, 2013 David married Kay (Mahloch) Konik at their home on Wilke Lake. Skillful with his hands, David enjoyed various wood working & home remodeling projects and could fix just about anything. For many years, He was a member of the Iola gang, and enjoyed participating with them in the annual Car Show. Dave was the proud owner of a 1930 Model A Ford Sedan that he built from a pile of parts and toured with his wife Kay and the Wisconsin Model A Ford Club. David treasured his dogs, Lizzy and Sadie. He loved boating on Wilke Lake, enjoyed camping, fishing, and enjoyed both Rock and Polka Music. Many memories were made at the Lake with Family and Friends.
In addition to his loving wife Kay, David is also survived by his Mother, Shirley Scheibl, his Sister and Brother-in-Law, Connie (Alan) Kupsch, Children of his Heart; Richard Konik, Jacquelyn (Zach) Konik-Franklin, Tabitha (Peter Roden, Jr.) Konik and James Konik, his many Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-Law; Mary (Jerry) Jacoby, Elaine (Bernie) Shesta, Clara (Bob) Salm, Eileen (Dave) Lallensack, Susan (James) Dax, Julie (Jeff) Matthies, Patricia (Tom) Schneider, Rachel (Bob) Schneider, Cynthia (Harold) Krogh, Denise (Albert) Pingel, Raeline (Hugh) Springstroph, Valerie (James) Westerhausen, as well as many, many loving nieces and nephew.
In addition to his wife Grace, David was also preceded in death by his father, Marvin Scheibl, an infant son, many beloved family members as well as his faithful companions, Lizzy and Sadie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for David on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 11928 Marken Road, School Hill. Father Robert Mitchell will be Celebrant. Friends may call at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center on Friday, September 11th from 3:00 pm until 7:30 pm and at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass. David will be laid to rest at St. Fidelis Cemetery in Spring Valley following Mass.
A memorial fund has been established in David's name.
Kay, Shirley and Connie would like to thank Tammy and Dewey Grunewald, Craig and Lanea Lallensack and family, Mark and Deb Zimmer, Dr. Boehmer and staff at St. Nicholas Hospital, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the ICU Staff at Froedtert Medical Center. A sincere thank you to all our family and friends for keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers over the last few days.
Due to family member with severe allergies, we ask you refrain from wearing perfume or cologne to the visitation and Mass, thank you.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So he put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to me."
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.