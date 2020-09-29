David Scholten
Oostburg - David Jesse Scholten, 81, of Oostburg, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Cedar Grove Gardens after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's.
David was born on September 28, 1938, in Town of Holland, WI, to Jesse and Florence (TeStroote) Scholten. He graduated Oostburg High School and later attended Lakeshore Technical College. He and his wife owned Scho-view Farms, a dairy farm in Town of Holland. He also worked as a mechanic at Hopeman's Inc as well as drove bus for Kvindlog Buss Service, and worked for many years at Ogna Wood Products.
On November 28, 1959, David married Patricia Soehner at the Little Brown Church in Iowa.
He spent many enjoyable hours in his shop repairing or re-purposing.. He enjoyed horses, hunting, especially pheasant hunting, and leatherworking.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Claire Scholten of Oostburg; daughter, Brenda (Joel) Mentink of Waldo; three sons, Randall Scholten of Oostburg, Jeffrey (Karen) Scholten of Rapid River, MI, Kevin Scholten of Gibbsville; eleven Grandchildren, Rebecca (Eli) Brotzman, Kathleen Mentink, Jason Mentink, Jolene (Kyle) Karnitz, Kayla Scholten, Macy Scholten, Danielle Scholten, Claire Scholten, Cole Scholten, Jesse Scholten, Andrea Scholten; five Great-Grandchildren, Caleb Brotzman, Jacob Brotzman, Elizabeth Brotzman, John Mentink, Marcus Karntiz; sister, Gladys Sarah (Kenneth) Ebbers; sister-in-law, Linda Scholten; cousin, John Wildeman,
David was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse & Florence Scholten; son, James Netzer; sister, Lenore Mae (Arno) Schneider; two brothers, Arlin (Doris) Scholten, Richard Scholten; three sister-in-laws, Madelyn (Gerald) Hinz, Lynda (James) Schmitt, Donna Salzwedel; and a brother-in-law, Glyndon Soehner, Jr.; cousins, Audrey Linnerud, Trudy Pax.
A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Hingham Church with Pastor Clint Eberspacher officiating. Wearing a mask and keeping a social distance is required. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Hingham Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made in his name.
