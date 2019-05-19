Resources
David Tim Wills passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019 at the age of 73 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Joyce, his beloved wife of 53 years, was by his side. He was born in Benton, Illinois to Byron and Wilma Wills.

Tim will be remembered for his decades of pastoral ministry at home and abroad, years of professorship, and daily outpourings of love and selfless service he gave to those around him.

Tim is survived by his brother and wife, Burton & Roberta Wills; three children and their spouses, Tamara Wills & Solomon Barket, Stephanie & Kermit Eby, and Christopher & Heather Wills; five grandchildren, Simone, Kaiya, Evan, Ezra, and Gabriel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2019
