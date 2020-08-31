David W. Becker
Greenbush - David "Bushwacker" Becker, 71 of Greenbush went home to be with God on August 29, 2020 after a brief illness.
David was born in Sheboygan on July 16, 1949 a son to Wallace and Janice Saemann Becker. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967 while also working at Karstaedts Garage in Sheboygan. He was employed at Borden Foods in Plymouth until 1979 when at that time he and his wife Char bought Greenbush Trading Post and ran the business until his death. He was on a bowling team with five of his best friends for many years. He never had a gutter ball! (he used bumpers). Singing with the Plymouth Barbershoppers was something he took pride in. The last quartet he sang with was "The Singing Grandpas." For 34 years he raced stock cars in Plymouth and other surrounding counties. He enjoyed his #19 winged modified the most. Dave and Char sponsored many drivers in many places and enjoyed watching Kevin and Brad Lubach, Tyler, Justin, Aaron, Mike G, Chris, Mike P., and the newest addition Brandon Becker.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Campbellsport where Dave and Char were lay speakers for the last 12 years.
David is survived by his wife and life partner, the former Char DeSmidt whom he married on May 18, 1968 at Greenbush United Methodist Church. He is further survived by his mother Janice Becker of Kiel; his children, Dan (Sandy) Becker of Arizona, Judy (Dennis) Goelzer, Jr of New Holstein and Christine Becker of New Holstein; grandchildren, Nick "Dave Jr" and Ryan Jung, Danielle Goelzer and great grandson Marshall "Little Dave" Jung; brothers and sisters, Julie (Eldon) Rosenthal, Mary Feavel, Jim (Karen) Becker, Sandy (David) Rabe, Marlene (Brian) Blatz, Wally (Linda) Becker and Bob (Barb) Becker; brothers and sisters in law, Karen (Wayne) Beernink, Larry (Paula) DeSmidt, Dale DeSmidt and many nieces, nephews, fabulous friends and customers. He was preceded in death by his father, his sister Cheryl Huesemann, mother and father-in-law, Merlin and Doris DeSmidt. brother-in-law, Wayne (Sue) DeSmidt and sister-in-law, Cindy DeSmidt.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at the Greenbush Cemetery with Pastor Rick Olson officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in honor of David.
The self proclaimed "Mayor of Greenbush" has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior. We will always love you. Char and Family.