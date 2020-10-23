David W. Sagal
Plymouth - David William "Sags" Sagal, age 65, of Plymouth, passed away early Wednesday morning (October 21, 2020).
He was born on February 28, 1955 in Madison, WI, to the late William "Bucky" and Catherine "Kay" (Nee Gorman) Sagal.
Sags graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973 and from the University of La Crosse with a Degree in Education in 1980.
He taught English for 29 years at Howard's Grove High School where he often commented that he taught every student as he was tasked with Freshman English. He also was the Varsity tennis coach and the forensic advisor for many years. Dave retired from Howard's Grove in 2010 but continued to substitute teach for the next five years at Elkhart Lake and Kiel.
Sags had a love for the English language and enjoyed interjecting a sesquipedalian word into a conversation. I know if you're reading this, you're looking it up and he's smiling.
Dave was given the gift of a beautiful voice and sang for numerous weddings and funerals. He also was known to entertain with his version of "Born to be Wild" and his rendition of "That's Life".
He was an avid sports fan, often obstreperous while cheering. His love for the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks were intense. Nothing made him happier than a Badger win. He also followed professional tennis with a passion.
Survivors include the love of his life and his angel; Elizabeth "Liz" Oberreich, godson: Nick (Sara) Sagal, four siblings; Deb (Rick) Nicolaus of Green Bay and their children: Bryan (Echo) Nicolaus, Eric (Jen) Nicolaus, Dano (Alicia) Nicolaus, Jill (Dan) Mountain of Elkhart Lake, Dan (Kari) Sagal of Stone Bank and their children: Kailee, Ashlee and Sydnee; Bill (Sue) Sagal of Nashville, TN and their children: Mandi (Caleb) and Ty, and his special Uncle Joe Sagal; extended family: Debbie Oberreich, Sharon (Neal) Burkhart and David (Kelly) Oberreich. He left behind his furry friend and constant companion: Buddy.
He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his brother, best friend and favorite combatant, Tom Sagal.
Following Sag's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held in 2021. Inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in David's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit, www.suchonfh.com
.