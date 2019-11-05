|
David "Wags" Wagner
Sheboygan - David "Wags" Wagner, age 62, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 31, 2019. Dave was a devoted son, loving husband, treasured uncle, beloved brother and brother-in-law, and friend to all.
Dave was born in Sheboygan to Robert and Doris Wagner on November 3, 1956. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1974. On May 17, 1986, Dave was united in marriage with Sally Zor. Dave and Sally enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean, attending NFL games, and spending time with family. Dave was a lifelong Packers and NASCAR fan. Dave loved playing cards and games. He played sheepshead, cribbage, horseshoes, darts, softball, and pool. Dave shared his love for games with his family and friends. He spent many happy hours playing and mastering games of strategy and skill. Dave was a dedicated employee at Thomas Industries where he worked for over 35 years. He retired in May of 2019. Dave was a trustee and a member of the board of directors of the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299 and also regularly donated blood to the Red Cross. Dave's relaxed and generous spirit enriched the lives of all who were blessed to know him.
Preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Sally (Zor) Wagner, and his father, Robert Wagner. Survived by his mother, Doris (Radke) Wagner, sisters, Debbie (Wagner) Schuette and Mary (Wagner) Ungerer, brothers, Scott (Pattie) Wagner, Wayne (Renee) Wagner, and Daniel Wagner, father and mother-in-law, Frank and Jeanne Zor, brothers-in-law, David (Susan) Zor and Jeffery (Deborah) Zor, 19 nieces and nephews, and 19 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dave's life on Friday, November 15th at 5:30 pm at the Sheboygan Elks Lodge, 1943 Erie Avenue.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019