Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
David "Wally" Wallace


1957 - 2019
David "Wally" Wallace Obituary
David "Wally" Wallace

Plymouth - David J. "Wally" Wallace, age 62, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019.

He was born in Sheboygan on March 15, 1957, son of Bernice (Krueger) and the late Vernon Wallace.

Wally was born with cerebral palsy and was an inspiration to many people for the way he lived. He was always independent and never wanted sympathy for his condition.

He attended Longfellow and St. John the Baptist grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1976.

Wally worked at ELENCO in Plymouth and Regal Ware in Kewaskum.

He loved horses, traveling, watching the Packers and Brewers, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include: Mother: Bernice Wallace of Plymouth; Twin sister: Diane Wallace (Fiance: Kurt Fritz) of Plymouth; Sister: Chris (Rick) Gillman of Plymouth; Nephews: Jeremy (Amanda) Hendrichs of Plymouth, Jason (Kristi) Gillman of Elkhart Lake, and Kyle Gillman of Glendale, WI; Great Nieces: Ariana, Felicity, and Cora Hendrichs, and Haleigh Lettau-Gillman; Godchildren: Valena Sinnen, Brad Sanders, Raylene Schuster, and Chelsey Welker; and Very Dear Friend: Vanece Laack of Plymouth.

He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Wally was preceded in death by: Father: Vernon Wallace; Sister: Debbie Hendrichs; Special Friends: Dale "Turkey" Langkabel, Randy "Astro" Smith, and Barbara "Bobbie" Ragen; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (October 5, 2019) at 12 Noon at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller, of Salem Plankroad UCC, will officiate.

Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Saturday (Oct. 5) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Wally's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019
