Sheboygan - Dawn Marie Terrien, 49, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home.
Dawn Jones was born on March 8, 1970, in Sheboygan. She was a 1988 graduate of Sheboygan North High School.
On October 16, 1999, Dawn married Steve Terrien at the Evangelical Free Church of Sheboygan. Dawn worked at the Kohler Company in the generator division for many years and most recently as a caregiver for those with disabilities.
She enjoyed being outdoors, caring for her many pets over the years- especially her dogs, helping her family with various decorating projects, and using her artistic abilities to bless others. Dawn was compassionate, fun-loving, and had a giggle that will always be cherished. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends and sharing her faith with others.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Steve Terrien of Manitowoc; son Joshua Terrien of Sheboygan; mother, Celene Jones of Sheboygan; brother, Darrick (Amy) Jones of Atkins, IA; three nieces and nephews, Abigail, David, and Samuel Jones.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Jan Arden Jones; and her grandparents.
A celebration of Dawn's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Jon MacDonald officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home at 1:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 5, 2019