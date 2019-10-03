|
|
Dean E. Strauss
Sheboygan Falls - Dean E. Strauss, age 48 died peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019 at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sheboygan on September 10, 1971, a son of Edward and Sandra (Hoppe) Strauss.
Dean attended St. Paul's WELS Lutheran grade school and was a 1990 graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. Dean graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture in 1993.
Dean was active in 4H, FFA and High School Wrestling. He was a member of his College Fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho, where he served in a leadership position.
Kris Pool and Dean Strauss were united in marriage on December 23, 2015.
Dean's passion for promoting the dairy industry was endless. We have all experienced Dean's energy and excitement while telling us about a farm tour, been amazed at his dedication serving on numerous boards and committees and remained inspired by his passion for dairy promotion and Wisconsin cheese! Dean served on several boards including the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center board, including being one of the initial funders or "believers" in the center, the Executive board of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Dairy Policy Committee for Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Previously, he served on the boards of the Wisconsin Beef Council, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin and Dairy Management Inc.
Dean, Kris and the Strauss family have hosted thousands of children and adults for farm tours, and Breakfast on the Farm. Additionally, he supported community events such as the local fair, car racing and the local food bank. He and his family also donate resources for the REINS program, a non-profit that uses therapeutic horse riding to help improve the lives of those with special needs
Dean's leadership and advocacy won state and national awards including the Dairy Business Association Dairy Advocate of the Year and an Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability award. He has given so much to the dairy community and to his local community. Dean shared dairy's story on the farm's blog, MajesticCrossing.com.
Dean also was serving as financial secretary of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Howards Grove, and on the Town of Sheboygan Falls Farmland Preservation Committee .
Surviving Dean is his loving wife, Kris, step daughter, Ava and a step son Sam, Ed and Sandy, his parents, his brother Darin (Tanya), his sister, Sara (Rick) Knoflicek, Tim and Judi Pool, his In-laws, Maternal Grandmother, Arline Hoppe. Dean is also survived by Brothers and Sisters-in-Law, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Dean was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elton and Myra Strauss and his maternal grandfather, Reuben Hoppe.
Friends may call at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church 441 Millersville Avenue, Howards Grove on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Paul's on Sunday from 1 pm until the service at 3:00 pm. Pastor Aaron Mueller will be officiant. Private interment will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for St. Paul's Lutheran School has been established in the name of Dean E. Strauss. We wish to thank all care givers for Dean's care over the last 2 ½ months including The Sharon Richardson Hospice this past week; monies also can be designated to the Hospice center or the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation.
Kris and the Strauss family wish to thank all that supported them thru this journey and the help given thru the Go Fund Me account.
Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 3, 2019