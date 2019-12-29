|
Deanna A. Rortvedt
Plymouth - Deanna Alma Rortvedt, 81, of Plymouth passed away with her family at her side on Sunday, December 29, 2019
Deanna was born July 4, 1938 in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alice (Pohl) Noordyk. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1956. On May 2, 1959 she married Donald Rortvedt at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. Deanna touched many young lives in Plymouth as a day care worker and was also instrumental in starting the before and after school day care program in the Plymouth School system. She enjoyed reading, traveling, puzzles, bird watching and going for a ride to get her daily soda. Mostly she enjoyed her time and travels with her family.
Deanna is survived by her children, Kevin (Katie) Rortvedt of Plymouth, Stacy King of Grafton, Tori (Mark) Myers of Linden, Michigan and Jason (Missy) Rortvedt of Stoneville, North Carolina. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Greg (Molly) Rortvedt, Brent (Rose) Rortvedt, Jenna (Adam) Pankratz, Jake (Brit) Rortvedt, Chris (Jill) Baldock, Megan Baldock, Michael Myers, Jennifer (Mike) Brienza, and Jordan (Keith) Benfield; ten great grandchildren Hadley; her siblings, two sisters, Dorothy Pfrang and Faye (Robert) Klaschus both of Plymouth; a brother, David (Susan) Noordyk of Adell and a sister-in-law, Mary Noordyk of Water Smeet, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Noordyk. son-in-law, Rick King, brother-in-law, Warren (Cap) Pfrang and a nephew Todd Hughes.
A funeral service for Deanna will be held 1 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Dale Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbush Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South Street, Plymouth on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 1 PM
In preference to flowers the family will establish a memorial in Deanna's name.
Deanna's family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Mary Arenberg and the amazing staff of Songbird Pond for the compassion and loving care the past two years. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice Care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019