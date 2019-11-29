Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls Community Church
633 Buffalo St
Sheboygan Falls, WI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sheboygan VFW Post #9156
552 S. Evans St
Sheboygan, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Wield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna J. Wield


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna J. Wield Obituary
Deanna J. Wield

Sheboygan Falls - Deanna June Wield, age 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 26, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.

She was born in Milwaukee on July 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Arlene (Krause) and John Carolyn. Her father passed away at an early age and she was raised by her step-father, Arthur Zickermann.

Deanna attended Sheboygan Falls grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1955.

On September 15, 1956, she married Robert "Bob" Wield at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls. The couple resided in Sheboygan Falls following their marriage. She served as a Den Mother with Bob's Boy Scout Troop #32 of Sheboygan Falls. Bob preceded her in death on April 30, 2018.

Deanna worked from home, running her own embroidery business. She also sold Avon products and had other various jobs. She loved her arts and crafts, reading books, spending time with her loving family, and crafting, crafting, crafting.

Survivors include: Four children: Donald Wield of New Lisbon, Dennis (Patti) Wield of Sheboygan, Kathy (Gene) Althen of Cascade, and Kevin Wield of Sheboygan; Four grandchildren: Tanya Pinter, Greg Althen (Nelle Ernisse), Aaron Wield (Kate Stalter), and Ryan Althen; Five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Sirvio, Ethan Althen, Carson Althen, Ryley Pinter, and Olivia Althen; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Ronald Wield, Carol Johnson, Donna (Larry) Hametner, Judy Wield, and Barb Wield.

She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Deanna was preceded in death by: Her parents; Brother: James Carolan; and Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Joseph Wield, Mary (Tom) Jenquin, and Elanore Wield.

Following Deanna's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday (December 8, 2019) at 12 Noon at Sheboygan Falls Community Church, 633 Buffalo St. Sheboygan Falls, WI. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe will officiate.

Following the service, there will be a time for fellowship and sharing of memories at 2:00 P.M. at the Sheboygan VFW Post #9156, 552 S. Evans St. Sheboygan, WI.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Deanna's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the nurses and staff of Sharon Richardson Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Deanna.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -