|
|
Deanna J. Wield
Sheboygan Falls - Deanna June Wield, age 82, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 26, 2019) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born in Milwaukee on July 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Arlene (Krause) and John Carolyn. Her father passed away at an early age and she was raised by her step-father, Arthur Zickermann.
Deanna attended Sheboygan Falls grade schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1955.
On September 15, 1956, she married Robert "Bob" Wield at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls. The couple resided in Sheboygan Falls following their marriage. She served as a Den Mother with Bob's Boy Scout Troop #32 of Sheboygan Falls. Bob preceded her in death on April 30, 2018.
Deanna worked from home, running her own embroidery business. She also sold Avon products and had other various jobs. She loved her arts and crafts, reading books, spending time with her loving family, and crafting, crafting, crafting.
Survivors include: Four children: Donald Wield of New Lisbon, Dennis (Patti) Wield of Sheboygan, Kathy (Gene) Althen of Cascade, and Kevin Wield of Sheboygan; Four grandchildren: Tanya Pinter, Greg Althen (Nelle Ernisse), Aaron Wield (Kate Stalter), and Ryan Althen; Five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Sirvio, Ethan Althen, Carson Althen, Ryley Pinter, and Olivia Althen; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Ronald Wield, Carol Johnson, Donna (Larry) Hametner, Judy Wield, and Barb Wield.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Deanna was preceded in death by: Her parents; Brother: James Carolan; and Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Joseph Wield, Mary (Tom) Jenquin, and Elanore Wield.
Following Deanna's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday (December 8, 2019) at 12 Noon at Sheboygan Falls Community Church, 633 Buffalo St. Sheboygan Falls, WI. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe will officiate.
Following the service, there will be a time for fellowship and sharing of memories at 2:00 P.M. at the Sheboygan VFW Post #9156, 552 S. Evans St. Sheboygan, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Deanna's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the nurses and staff of Sharon Richardson Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Deanna.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019