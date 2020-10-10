Debra Ann MeyerSheboygan -Debra Ann Meyer, 66, of Sheboygan passed away October 9, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Deb put up a courageous and feisty battle against bladder cancer, all the way to the end.Debi was born July 25, 1954 in Milwaukee WI to Yvonne Blaeske and Esequiel Cavazos. In 1956 Yvonne married Henry Schauske and he adopted Debi.Deb attended Kohler schools until her junior year when she transferred to South High School and she graduated in 1972.She was very proud to have earned her Registered Medical Assistant Degree and she worked as a medical assistant for many years. She most recently worked at Walmart.On November 11, 1990 she married Tom who was the love of her life.Debi was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved going to spring training in Arizona. She was competitively active in leagues all her life including bowling, pool, darts, cribbage and horseshoes. She loved attending festivals, seeing live bands, traveling and camping.Deb is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Kathryn (Jason) Kress and her grandsons Joe, Luke, and Zander who were her pride and joy.She is also survived by her half brother Mark Cavazos and her sister-in-law Nancee Meyer.Deb was preceded in death by her parents and a half sister Sylvia.A celebration of life will be planned next spring/summer.The family would like to thank Dr. S. Mark Bettag and staff and the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Debra's arrangements.