Debra L. Broetzmann, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Monday morning, May 27, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee surrounded by her family, after a valiant battle with leukemia. She was 58 years old.
Debie was born September 21, 1960 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Roger Mikalowsky and Kathleen Garrigan. She graduated from Sheboygan South in 1979, and later went on to earn her Associate's Degree from Lakeshore Technical College. On July 18, 1987 she was united in marriage with Curtis Broetzmann in Sheboygan Falls.
She had worked at Sheboygan Casket Company, as a hostess at The Villager in Sheboygan Falls, as a playground supervisor for Sheboygan Falls School District, and at Dan Abts American Family Insurance in Sheboygan Falls. She also was a seamstress who did countless alterations on wedding, bridesmaid's and prom dresses over the years. Above all, her proudest career was being a stay at home mom; her sons were her pride and joy. Her legacy of teaching and providing for others will live on in them, and all who knew her.
Debie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, stamping, scrapbooking and crafting.
Debie is survived by her husband Curtis and their sons: Kyle (Christjana) Broetzmann of Novi, MI and Brandon Broetzmann (Abbey Schmitt) of Waupun. She is further survived by her mother Kathleen Garrigan of Sheboygan, father Roger Mikalowsky of Rhinelander, sisters Donna (Donald) Schieble and Denise (Bob) Heiligenthal, both of Sheboygan, mother-in-law Lorraine Broetzmann of Sheboygan Falls, sister-in-law Carol (LeRoy) Scheible of Elkhart Lake, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Seraphina Mikalowsky and Florence and Clara Garrigan, and her father-in-law ElRoy Broetzmann.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:30PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 Cty Rd PPP in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Kyle Backhaus officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday from 4:30-7:15PM. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to 's Wisconsin Chapter.
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center is assisting the family. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 29, 2019