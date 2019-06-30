Debra L. Lohse



Sheboygan - Debra L. Lohse, 60 of Sheboygan, passed away early Friday morning, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.



Born November 1, 1958 in Sheboygan, Debra was a daughter of Nancy Madson Feldhausen and the late Kenneth Feldhausen. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1977. On July 16, 1977, she was united in marriage to Raymond C. Lohse at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan.



Debi worked at Ziggy's and Terry's Diner for many years. She was a member of J.R. Brass (Evolution) Colorguard for many years. She loved crocheting but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Raymond, Sheboygan; her children, Nicole (Greg) Gillmer, Sheboygan, Travis (Tara) Lohse, Cedarburg, and Angela Lohse, Sheboygan; her mother, Nancy Feldhausen, Sheboygan; her grandchildren, Jasmine, Parker and Teagan Gillmer, Sheboygan, and Avery and Nathan Lohse, Cedarburg; her brother, Jeffrey Feldhausen, Sheboygan; her sister, Lori Laboy, Sheboygan Falls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Feldhausen, and her special grandma, Viola Feldhausen.



A memorial service for Debra will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Nicholas Hospital and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Debra's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019