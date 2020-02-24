|
Debra Lorenz
Debra Lorenz, age 64, of Elkhart Lake, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
She was born in Sheboygan on September 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Walter Sr. and Grace (Carpenter) Buss.
Debra graduated from Elkhart Lake High School in 1973, and worked at Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake for 35 years.
On November 8, 1975, she married David Lorenz at Grace Lutheran Church in Haven.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake.
She loved being "Gammy," taking care of her grandchildren, and being with family. She enjoyed her sons' questionable sense of humor.
She also loved dogs, birds, camping, gardening, and spending time outdoors.
Debra had the kindest heart and was always willing to help other people.
Survivors include: Husband: David; Three sons: Mike (Molly), Jason (Cami), and Travis (Andrea); Four grandchildren: Trent, Quentin, Johanna, and Delta; Sister: Sunday (Richard) Strong; Special sister: Barbie Sander; and Uncle: Roland (Linda) Buss.
She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, and brother: Walter Buss Jr.
A celebration of Debra's life will be held on Saturday (February 29, 2020) at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Peter Peitsch, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Debra's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to Henry and Sandy Muesegades for their continued support and lifelong friendship.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020