Delmar Anton "Del" Hansen
Delmar "Del" Anton Hansen

Sheboygan - Delmar Hansen was born and raised in Sheboygan and passed away on October 31, 2020 at the age of 84. He was united in marriage with Gloria Wernberg on October 6, 1962 until her passing in 1986 and was then married to Marilyn Hertel on September 20, 1997. During his working years, Del worked for Hydraulic Tools, KW Muth and retired from ASAA. A big part of his life was his involvement with the Boy Scouts where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Del was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and also a United States Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, a cup of coffee, woodworking, the outdoors and bird watching.

Del is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Jeff (Michelle), Lori (Scott) Schoessow and Terry (Vicky); stepson, Jim (Debbie) Hertel; grandchildren, Skyler (Steve) Moser, Robyn (Jordan) Salm, Jacob Schoessow (fiancé, Demi Mendez), Patrick Schoessow and Tyler Schoessow and brothers-in-law, Dale (Darlene) Wernberg and James Nitsch. He is preceded by his wife, Gloria; parents, Rhinhardt and Irma Hansen; sister, Carol and cousin, Myron Kuhn.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Del's memory are appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank the St. Nicholas Hospice staff for their care of Del.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
