Services
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street P.O. Box 310
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Kubitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Kubitz


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmar Kubitz Obituary
Delmar Kubitz

Crivitz - Delmar Otto Kubitz, 89, Crivitz, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Delmar was born June 2, 1929 in Sheboygan. His parents were Arnold Kubitz and Clara Winter. He married Margaret (Baumgartner) October 9, 1948; they were married 69 years. He attended Central High School in Sheboygan. Delmar worked as a supervisor at Bemis Manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls for 28 years. After retiring he also worked at the Wausaukee Club near Athelstane. While living in Sheboygan Falls, in 1959 Margaret and Delmar purchased 160 acres "Up North", south of Athelstane. In 1978 they realized their dream of moving there. Del loved taking family and friends on rides through the property. Delmar was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting and snowmobiling. He was on the Athelstane town government, and was a volunteer fireman. Delmar is survived by a sister Mildred Jeske, a brother Ray (Wanda) Kubitz, sister-in-laws Joan Keller and Mary Lou Baumgartner, and many nieces and nephews. Delmar is survived by three children; Michael (Carolyn) Kubitz of Polar, Karen Kanzelberger (Paul Koch) of Sheboygan Falls, and Linda Kubitz (Clark Caine) of Crivitz. There are five grandchildren; Chad (Amy) Kanzelberger, Josh (Mindy) Swick, Nathan (Patty) Kubitz, Chris Kanzelberger, and Ashley (Luke) Scriven. Delmar was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents, two brothers (Arnold and Walter), one sister (Arlene), and son-in-law John (Butch) Kanzelberger. He has fourteen great grandchildren; Zach, Blake, Hunter, Austin, Jade, Ella, Mason, Lily, Evelyn, Angela, Michael, Sophia, Natalie, and Naaman. In accordance with Delmar's wishes, a private family gathering will be held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now