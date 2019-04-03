|
Delmar Kubitz
Crivitz - Delmar Otto Kubitz, 89, Crivitz, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Delmar was born June 2, 1929 in Sheboygan. His parents were Arnold Kubitz and Clara Winter. He married Margaret (Baumgartner) October 9, 1948; they were married 69 years. He attended Central High School in Sheboygan. Delmar worked as a supervisor at Bemis Manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls for 28 years. After retiring he also worked at the Wausaukee Club near Athelstane. While living in Sheboygan Falls, in 1959 Margaret and Delmar purchased 160 acres "Up North", south of Athelstane. In 1978 they realized their dream of moving there. Del loved taking family and friends on rides through the property. Delmar was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting and snowmobiling. He was on the Athelstane town government, and was a volunteer fireman. Delmar is survived by a sister Mildred Jeske, a brother Ray (Wanda) Kubitz, sister-in-laws Joan Keller and Mary Lou Baumgartner, and many nieces and nephews. Delmar is survived by three children; Michael (Carolyn) Kubitz of Polar, Karen Kanzelberger (Paul Koch) of Sheboygan Falls, and Linda Kubitz (Clark Caine) of Crivitz. There are five grandchildren; Chad (Amy) Kanzelberger, Josh (Mindy) Swick, Nathan (Patty) Kubitz, Chris Kanzelberger, and Ashley (Luke) Scriven. Delmar was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents, two brothers (Arnold and Walter), one sister (Arlene), and son-in-law John (Butch) Kanzelberger. He has fourteen great grandchildren; Zach, Blake, Hunter, Austin, Jade, Ella, Mason, Lily, Evelyn, Angela, Michael, Sophia, Natalie, and Naaman. In accordance with Delmar's wishes, a private family gathering will be held.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 3, 2019