Delores A. Leon
Plymouth - Delores A. Leon, age 86, passed from this life on to the next on Aug. 8, 2020. She was born June 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Winfred and Marie (Neuman) Schmidt of Plymouth WI. She attended Plymouth area schools, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1952. On Nov. 27, 1954 she married Lawrence Leon in Plymouth, where they resided and raised three children.
Delores worked various jobs over the years including Fleet Farm and Sentry Foods in Plymouth, and Evans department store in Sheboygan Falls. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothes for her children when they were young. She was an excellent baker and cook, enjoyed crafts and flower gardening and won numerous awards in these categories over the years at the Sheboygan County Fair. She and her husband and daughters enjoyed country line dancing as well. Delores had a big heart and was especially fond of her dogs and cats, a sizable menagerie stretching back to childhood. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth, belonged to the Small Group Bible Study and enjoyed entertaining at home plus spending time with family and friends.
For the past ten years Delores (Dee) resided at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, the result of a debilitating stroke. While life there wasn't always easy she received excellent care, thanks in no small part to her daughter, Sandy's, untiring dedication and devotion. Sandy took her on frequent outings to church, shopping, out to eat, drives to look at the fall colors, and her favorite - sleepovers at Sandy's home.
Delores is survived by her three children; Joseph, of Plymouth; Connie, of Askeaton, WI; and Sandy, of Plymouth. She is further survived by one brother, Dennis (Sarah) Schmidt, of Nashville, TN and their three children, Hans (Tomianne) Schmidt, Derek (Amy) Schmidt and Kersten (Don) Woodlee and their families, all of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Pat Morris, of Tennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers- in-law Francis (Fritz) Leon; Charles (Chuck) Leon; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Billman.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Nathan Meador will officiate. Burial will be in the Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Please bring a mask and practice proper social distancing. There will be a gathering for family and friends at Amore' in Plymouth following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delores' name are suggested for St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth and the Humane Society of Sheboygan County.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.