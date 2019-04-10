Delores A. (Jackett) Lorenz



Sheboygan - Delores A. (Jackett) Lorenz, 90, of Sheboygan joined her late husband, Clarence, in heaven on April 7, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital. She was born October 22, 1928 in Sheboygan, oldest daughter of Joseph and Amelia (Richter) Jackett. She married Clarence N. Lorenz August 21, 1948 and celebrated 64 loving years before his passing in 2013.



Delores was active all her life, taking care of her 4 children and helping in their schools as a lunch lady, a nurse, and anything else that came up. She helped her children in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H and school activities. She was "the neighborhood Mom". Later she became active in St. Peter Claver Church, Christian Women's Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Community and Church Food Pantries, Eucharist and Liturgical Minister, she was active right up to the end. Delores and Clarence traveled in their camper with two brothers and sisters-in-law all over the United States until they were in their mid 70's, then took a break and I'm sure they are back on the road again together. Mom was loved by many people she came into contact with and we always heard great things.



Mom and Dad raised 4 wonderful kids who survive them, Timothy & Sandra Lorenz of Sheboygan, Kathleen Lorenz of Appleton, Janice Olig, and Richard & Barb Lorenz all of Sheboygan; 12 grandchildren, JoAnne "Rhie" Lorenz, Andy & John Teunnissen, John, Marc & Jen, Christopher, Paula Olig, Nicolas & Kendra, Adam & Jordann Lorenz; 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Leroy "Fuzzy" Jackett, and sister-in-law, Darlene Jackett, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Delores was preceded by her husband, Clarence; 5 brothers and 6 sisters-in-law, Vernon & Mary Ann, Arthur & Doris, Raymond & Delores, Joseph II & Marlene, Jerome, Judith, Donna and 2 sisters and 1 brother-in-law, Jean & Ralph Lilia, and Diane Teschendorf; son-in law, Steve Olig and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Lorenz.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Delores and Clarence will be buried together at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society or Sheboygan Food Pantries are appreciated.



The Family of Delores would like to THANK the wonderful 5th floor ICU staff and hospice care staff for their kind and loving care this past week. Thank you to the 4th floor staff for your care after her surgery. You are all angels.



Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019