Delores B. Schweitzer
Elkhart Lake - Delores B. Schweitzer, 90, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Cedar Bay Assisted Living, Elkhart Lake.
She was born November 18, 1928 in Schleswig, daughter of the late Louis and Katherine (Meyer) Koeser.
On May 26, 1948 she married LeRoy Schweitzer at St. George Catholic Church, Elkhart Lake (St. Thomas Aquinas). After 53 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on October 4, 2001. Together they farmed in the Town of Rhine for 42 years. In her younger years, she worked for Hanson Glove and Sargento in Elkhart for 10 years when she began to stay home to raise her family. Delores was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas, Elkhart Lake where she was a member of Christian Mothers. Delores enjoyed croqueting and needlepoint especially when she could sell her creations along with hickory nuts at the Elkhart Lake Farmers Market. She loved Polka Dancing on Saturday nights, her bowling leagues and watching the Green Bay Packers. Delores looked forward to her weekly scratch offs and her trips to the casino with her family including her sisters.
She is survived by her eight children: Steve (Paula) Schweitzer, Naperville, IL; Randy (Vicki) Schweitzer, Elkhart Lake; Connie (Clint) Kilb, Plymouth; Lee (Sue) Schweitzer, Elkhart Lake; Barb (Dan) Fulcer, Elkhart Lake; Pam (Jack) Liebl, Sheboygan; Annette (Jim) Ubbelohde, Sheboygan Falls and Michelle (Brian) Matzdorf, Elkhart Lake. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Stephanie (J.P.) Garza, Steven (Kelly) Schweitzer, Jeri Lynn Feldmann (Friend Octavius), Kari Kilb (Friend Chris), Tim (Melissa) Schweitzer, Jenni (Rick) Brusky, Jessi (Corby) Trumm, Jacci (Jim) Hagg, Ryan Fulcer (Friend Sarah), Tiffany (Billy) Treis, Sami Liebl (Friend Jeremy), Katherine Delores "K.D." Liebl (Fiance Kevin), Wade Ubbelohde (Friend Liz), Laura (Corey) Korff, Travis Matzdorf, Tyler Matzdorf, and Tad Matzdorf (Friend Jenny Lynn); and her 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Bonnie Hasler, Marlene Fraunfeld, Audrey Zorn, and Virginia Voland; her brother-in-law: Bernard (Marion) Schweitzer; her sister-in-law: Armela Walber and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 brothers: Elroy Koeser and Louis Koeser Jr.; her sister, Elaine Christel: and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial for Delores will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (94 S. Lincoln St., Elkhart Lake) with Fr. Philip Reifenberg officiating. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until 11:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in her name.
The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Cedar Bay Assisted Living for the compassion and tender care given to mom in her last days especially Rachel.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel, is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 24, 2019