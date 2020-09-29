Delores Gearlds
Sheboygan - Delores Gearlds, 91, passed away Monday, September 28 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with her family by her side.
The former Delores Schoenung was born on November 6, 1928 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Frank Jr. and Marie (Maner) Schoenung. She attended grade school in the Town of Mosel and was a graduate of Central High School. After graduation she was employed at Nemschoff Chairs in Sheboygan. It was there that she met her future husband, Lawrence "Buddy" Gearlds. Delores and Buddy were married on May 7, 1955. They were married 58 years and were true partners in life, doing everything together. Buddy preceded her in death in December, 2013. After her daughters were grown, Delores also worked at the Grand Executive Inn as a Housekeeper. She enjoyed her job and met many friends while there.
The family of Delores has many fond memories of her. She was an animal lover, especially dogs. She liked to tell the story that growing up on a farm and being an only child, the farm animals were her friends! She and "Buddy" enjoyed numerous bus trips to Branson, MO and other destinations in their retirement years. Coffee klatching, McDonalds soda runs, bingo and dice were also favorites of hers when she resided in a senior living community.
Delores is survived by two daughters, Donna (James) Rusch and Diane (Larry) Lengfeld and their children: Matt (Erin) Rusch of Queen Creek, AZ, Stacy (Nick) Leibham of Menomonee Falls, Adam (Deanna) Rusch of Grafton, Justin Lengfeld (Marissa Macchietto) of Minneapolis, MN and Benjamin Lengfeld (fiancé Joanne Fairbotham) of Madison; great-grandchildren, Elliott Rusch, Ty, Addison and Bryce Leibham and Nora and Deacon Rusch; granddogs, Bam, Bess, Salma, Huck, Finn, Caddie and Rosie.
Private family services will be held. A memorial fund will be established in Delores' name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com
.
Delores' family would like to extend a thank you to Linda, Tricia and Gail along with all the nurses and staff at Progressive Care Center for their care of Delores. Heartfelt thanks to her caregivers at Sharon S. Richardson for their compassionate care during her final days on this earth.