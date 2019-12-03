|
Delores J. Meinen
Cedar Grove - Went to her eternal home with her Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Cedar Grove Gardens at the age of 89. She was born in Cedar Grove on December 29, 1929 to Albert and Jenny (Zeeveld) Wynveen. She graduated in 1947 from Cedar Grove Academy. On October 7, 1949 she married Owen Meinen. They made their home in Cedar Grove where they raised their children Rich, Steve and Sharon. Delores worked at Musebeck Shoe Company and finished out her working career at WPS before retiring in 1991. Owen and Delores did a lot of traveling and particularly enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months. Lots of fun was had with friends, but she especially loved having her family come to visit. They also traveled to Canada, Alaska and Hawaii among other destinations.
Delores was a member of Faith Reformed Church where she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed reading, knitting, collecting pewter figurines, playing cribbage and going out to eat. She also loved watching her grandchildren run, golf, play basketball, volleyball and softball. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Becky) and their children Joel (Erica), Andy (Kari) Meinen; Steven (Linda) and their children Jason (Clara) Meinen, Erin (Justin) Piper. Daughter, Sharon (Bill) Eischen and their children Angela (David) Tassoul and Holly (Dan) Andrews; great-grandchildren, Addison, Braelyn and Kenley Meinen, Ryleigh Piper and baby boy Piper due in March 2020, Abby, Kaitlyn and Lucas Tassoul and Paige and Jack Andrews. Also survived by her niece, Mary Rauwerdink, sisters-in-law, Ruth Kruis, Frances Meinen, Muriel Meinen and Vera Lammers, other friends, nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Owen, her parents, sisters and their husbands Wilma (Eugene) Capelle, Edith (Oliver) Davies, brothers-in-law, Robert (Lenore) Meinen, Earl and Wayne Meinen, Harold Heinen and Les Kruis. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church (243 S. 4th St., Cedar Grove, WI 53013) with Richard Jordan presiding. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH from 4:00PM until the time of service. Delores will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Faith Reformed Church or Cedar Grove Gardens.
The Eerrnisse Funeral Home of Belgium
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019