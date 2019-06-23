Services
Delores J. (Ehrlich) Steindl

Sheboygan - Delores June (Ehrlich) Steindl, 88 passed away June 20 at Sheboygan Health Services. Born October 31,1930 in the Town of Mosel, Delores was the daughter of the late Gustav and Elva (Gutenknecht) Ehrlich. She attended Central High School. Delores was united in marriage to Donald J. Steindl on May 20, 1950.

Polka dancing, collecting cookie jars, bus tours and long drives in the country were among Delores' interests.

She is survived by her children Barbara (David) Schlehlein of Prescott Valley AZ, Gregory (Carol) Steindl of Oostburg, Renee Munnik of Sheboygan, Thomas Steindl of Gibbsville, and Jodi (Michael) Stubler of Oostburg. She is further survived by her grandchildren Scott (Audra) Schlehlein, Leah (Christopher) Cowart, Joseph (Melissa) Steindl, Rebecca (Rick) Gebelein, Lisa (Noah) Rusch, Cheri (Lance) Katers, Travis and Kyle Steindl, and Tia and Rory Stubler. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, brother Leo (Carol) Ehrlich, and dear friend, Arline Hoppe.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her stepmother Vera (McCarty) Ehrlich and special friend, Rudy Susen.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel, WI, where she will be laid to rest.

Delores' family would like to thank Chaplain Steve and Nurse Amber for their special care.

Published in Sheboygan Press on June 23, 2019
