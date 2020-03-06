Services
Delores L. Stafford

Delores L. Stafford Obituary
Delores L. Stafford

Sheboygan - Delores Loretta Sophia Knopp Stafford, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday evening, February 29, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Born June 6, 1930 in Sheboygan, Delores was the daughter of the late Herbert and Theresa Hoffer Knopp. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School. In May of 1952, she was united in marriage to Phelon Ray Stafford.

Her early childhood was spent on the family farm in Ada. Following high school, she worked as a baby sitter until she took a job at Hand Knit Hosiery. She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church. She was an avid bird watcher who also enjoyed listening to WVCY Christian radio. She loved reading and collecting. She was very proud of her German heritage. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Markus (Jennifer) Stafford, Sheboygan; her granddaughter, Angela (Zachary) Pattison, Town of Mitchell; and her three great grandchildren, Sophia, Ian and Ronan Pattison; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phelon R. Stafford.

Funeral services for Delores will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Alan Kretschmar will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Delores' arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
