Delores M. Hawe
Waldo - Delores M. Hawe, 96, of Waldo died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Delores was born October 23, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Stahl) Salm. She was married to her late husband Thomas F. Hawe for 69 years and together they had ten children. Always smiling and positive, Delores was loving, kind, generous, funny, inclusive, and encouraging.
Delores committed her long, beautiful life to family. Survivors include her nine children, Jeannie (Ralph) Hilbelink of West Bend, WI, Thomas J. Hawe of Capshaw, AL, Dianne Hawe of Waldo, WI, Pearl Hawe of Las Cruces, NM, Mary (Russ) Melius of Steamboat Springs, CO, Laurie Hawe of Albuquerque, NM, Ann Hawe of Sunbury, OH, Susan (Marc) Parent of Stroudsburg, PA and Lisa Cohan of Easton, PA.
Twenty-three grandchildren include Kathy (Tom) Ruiz, James Lewis, Stephanie (Paul) Stockhausen, Ryan (Julie) Hilbelink, Lori (John) Gorby, Thomas F. (Kelly) Hawe, Abigail (Shane) Anderson, Deanna Mayer, Dianna (John) Ambrose, Jennifer Mayer, Melanie Gantner, Joseph Melius, Hannah Melius, Sara Hawe, Megan Steitz, Ian Steitz, Casey Parent, Owen Parent, Willem Parent, Alec Cohan, Paige Cohan, and Caden Cohan.
Twenty-three great-grandchildren include Ella and Benjamin Ruiz; Nick, Jake and Leah Lewis; Nina Halleran, Noelle and Abby Stockhausen; Ben, Anna and Lauren Hilbelink; Kaylie, Lexi and Will Gorby; Syrus, Lilly, and Oliver Anderson; Olive and Thomas A. Hawe; Sophia Castillo; Holden and Maezie Reilly; Sullivan Hawe; and one great-great grandchild, Esther Lewis.
Preceding her in death is husband, Thomas F. Hawe; daughter, Nancy Lewis; grandson, Ford Thomas Cohan; and sons-in-law Jan Lewis and Mike Steitz.
An enthusiast of many hobbies, Delores was an avid gardener, bird-watcher, rummager, cook and button collector who especially enjoyed searching for buttons and attending local Button Society meetings. Delores loved spending time with her family, especially listening to them sing, watching them play sports, attending concerts, going out to eat, and making lots and lots of jewelry.
Delores was a homemaker whose employment included working at the Kohler Company as a Rosie the Riveter micrometer operator. After marriage in 1943, she and Tom were owners and operators of a mink ranch and game farm, Hawe Hunting Preserve for over 69 years.
A memorial service to celebrate Delores' life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Thomas Fleischmann officiating. A burial will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Delores' name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Delores' family would like to thank all the doctors and staff members for their compassionate care, especially the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020