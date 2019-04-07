Delores M. Lorenz



Sheboygan - Delores M. Lorenz, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI.



Born September 23, 1934 in Spooner, WI, Delores was a daughter of the late Ira and Frances Ramel Atchinson. She attended Hammil Grade School and graduated from Spooner High School in 1952. On May 10. 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Lorenz at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Spooner, WI. They were married for 51 years before Don preceded her in death on October 10, 2009.



Delores worked at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital as an emergency room technician for over 40 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church where she served as a greeter. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers with her family. She enjoyed walks, hiking in the woods and traveling. She loved the time she spent in her garden, going to floral shops and was an avid reader but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also liked spending time with her friends playing cards and board games.



She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Lorenz, Sheboygan, and Lori (William) Freed, Green Bay; her grandchildren, Michelle (Ronald) Davidson, Lawton, OK, Shaun Siefert, Sheboygan, and Justin (Mandy) Lorenz, IL; five great grandchildren, Spencer Davidson, Jordan, Ari, Cash and Carter Lorenz; her sisters, Shirley Pohlman, Ripon, and Iris Metcalf, Warrensburg, MO; two brother-in-laws, Jack Lorenz, Sheboygan Falls, and James (Dianne) Lorenz, Bell Buckle, TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Besides her parents, Ira and Frances, and her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Patrick, and her brother-in-laws, James Pohlman and Joseph Metcalf, a sister-in-law, Carol Lorenz, and her niece, Amy Lorenz.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 21st & Geele Avenue, Sheboygan. Fr. Matthew Widder will celebrate the Mass. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Spooner, WI.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for all of their loving, compassion, care and support. We would also like to thank the many relatives and friends for their thoughts and prayers for Delores and her family.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Delores' arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary