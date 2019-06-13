|
|
Delores M. Sramek
Phelps, WI formerly of Random Lake - Delores Mae (Horn) Sramek of Phelps, Wisconsin, and formerly of Random Lake, passed away on June 10, 2019, with her daughters by her side, following a brief illness.
Delores was born on April 9, 1938, in Plymouth, the daughter of Howard and Verna (Borkenhagen) Horn. Delores, who was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sherman Center, attended grade school at St. John Lutheran School. She was a member of the graduating Class of 1956 at Random Lake High School. On June 11, 1960, she married Wayne (Ralph) Sramek at St. John Lutheran Church in Sherman Center (Random Lake). Mr. Sramek preceded her in death on February 23, 2019.
Delores was known for her kindness, compassion, her devotion to her family, and the love and care she extended to so many throughout her lifetime. She always put the needs of others before herself. Delores, along with her father, provided daily care for her mother, who was bedridden and suffered from multiple sclerosis. Delores also worked at Borden's Manufacturing in Plymouth to assist in supporting her family. Following the passing of her mother, Delores became a paraeducator at Lightfoot School in Sheboygan Falls, where she spent 24 years supporting special education teachers and working with students with disabilities.
The Sramek's lived in the Random Lake area until their retirement in 1995, when they moved to the family property on North Twin Lake in Phelps. In retirement, they were snowbirds and spent the winter at Featherock in Brandon, Florida. In the early days of her retirement, Delores enjoyed working as a greeter at Walmart. She was known for her generosity and was recognized for leading fundraising efforts for the Children's Miracle Network.
Delores loved gardening, cooking and baking, pan fishing on North Twin, spending time with her extended family and friends, gambling with her casino cronies, and traveling with the girls - especially their annual trip to Vegas.
Delores is survived by her daughters, Dr. Barbara J. Sramek (Dr. David Gordon), of Dousman, WI, and Sandra Sramek-Weyker (Gordon Weyker) of Pewaukee, WI, her brother, Ron (Clare) Horn of Fond Du Lac, a sister-in-law, Sylvia Horn, of Random Lake, her four-legged companion Bubbie, her "adoptive" daughter and grandchildren, Nancy Brown, Ryan and Brittni Hein, and her beloved nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends. While Delores gave birth to two daughters, she was a mother figure to many over the years and touched countless lives.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her in-laws, one brother, Donald Horn, a nephew, Dennis Horn, and a niece, Donna Hartmann.
The family will receive visitors at St. John Lutheran Church in Sherman Center on Sunday June 16, 2019, at 1 PM with a service in celebration of Delores' life beginning at 3 PM. Consistent with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family is appreciative of gifts in Delores' memory to the Martha Society at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Eagle River, the Carillon Fund at St. John Lutheran Church, Sherman Center, AngelsGrace Hospice Foundation, Oconomowoc, and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vilas County - Phelps Senior Meals Program.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 13, 2019