Delores N. Tracy
Formerly of Kiel - Delores N. Tracy, 85, passed away Thursday evening, November 28, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehab where she had been a resident for the past 6 months, residing at Felician Village prior to that.
She was the former Delores Meyer born on February 11, 1934 in Cascade, daughter of the late Arno and Agnes (Gumtow) Meyer. On September 25, 1954 she married Joseph Tracy at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cascade. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2011.
Delores took great pride in taking care of her family and home. She worked part time at Lakeshore Technical College cleaning throughout the campus. Delores and Joe farmed in the St. Nazianz area from 1960-1978. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Manitowoc County Homemakers Club, bowling, and a card club with her friends. Delores enjoyed gardening, canning, watching the Green Bay Packers, and Sunday drives with her family.
Delores is survived by three children: Mary (Randall) Hemb, Sturgeon Bay; Steven (Judith) Tracy, New Holstein; Thomas (Evelyn) Tracy, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Tracey Bousquet and Jonathon Hemb; four step-grandchildren: Marilou (Seitu) Smith, Bartolome (Lowrey) Pantoja, Heather Smith, and Christian Smith; two great-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Arlene Lind and Donna Mae Cotter; brother-in-law, Jerry Reiss; sisters-in-law: Betty Meyer and Ella Block; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings: Ione (Norman) Fritz, Dorothy (Elmer) TenPas, Donald Meyer, Edward (Mary Ann) Meyer, Eugene (Donne Mae) Meyer and Doris Reiss (Gerald Sessler); and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Junior Lind, Russell Cotter, Vernon (Ceil) Tracy and Arlyn Block.
Funeral Services for Delores will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Rev. David Laabs officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Town of Mitchell.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:30 am.
A memorial will be established in her name.
The family would like to thank Felician Village, Manitowoc Health and Rehab and Heartland Hospice for the compassion and care shown to our mom.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019