Delores Theune

Delores TheuneOostburg - Delores J. Theune, of Oostburg, entered eternal life on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.Delores was born on March 10, 1936, in the Town of Holland, the daughter of DeLoyd and Esther (Meerdink) Wieberdink. She was a 1954 graduate of Cedar Grove High School. On November 15, 1958, she married Marvin Theune. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2016.Delores was a faithful member of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church where she served in various capacities including the Rebekah Society. She worked at Lake Church Leather Products and canning factories.Delores enjoyed flowers, gardening, working outdoors, and being a housewife.Delores is survived by two sisters-in-law, Shirley Wieberdink and Mary Theune, a brother-in-law, Harry Neustel, and many beloved nieces and nephews.Delores was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, Wayne Wieberdink; one sister, Marilyn Daane, sister-in-law, Margaret Neustel, and one brother-in-law, Paul Daane.A funeral service to celebrate Delores' life will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Bethel OPC with Rev. David Veldhorst officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Oostburg Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church. Your cooperation in keeping social distance and wearing a mask is appreciated.The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center ICU for their compassionate care.A memorial fund has been established in Delores' name for Bethel OPC.The staff of the Wenig Funeral Homes is assisting Delores' family with arrangements.