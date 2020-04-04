|
Deloris K. Thiele
Sheboygan - Life-long Sheboygan resident, Deloris K. Thiele, peacefully reunited with her Lord on April 2, 2020.
Deloris was born on June 2, 1925 to William Henry and Olga (Kater) Thiele at her home on Ashland Avenue, the only place she lived before moving to Pine Haven Christian Communities of Sheboygan Falls in October 2007. She worked for Prudential Insurance, where she was a regional office manager, for more than 30 years. Deloris was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and increased her volunteer time, helping to translate the Bible into Braille, after retiring. She was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), Lake Shore Women's Club, and Altrusa.
Always independent, Deloris was a loving person who lived her faith by serving others. She was a caring sister, who was the car driver, and regularly assisted and encouraged other women. She was a gracious friend who supported both charitable organizations and individuals in need. She was a beloved aunt who generously celebrated her nieces and nephews throughout her life and theirs.
She is survived by brother, Frederick Thiele of Carlsbad, California, two nieces (Gwen Kolbe and Lynn Thiele D'Cruz) and four nephews (Clifford Kolbe, Claude Kolbe, Mark Thiele, and Jay Thiele), three great nieces (Jennifer, Jessica, and Sarah) and four great nephews (Dean Kolbe, Nick Thiele, Alexander and Max Thiele), one great, great niece (Kaden) and one great, great nephew (Grayson William).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Olivia (Otto) Kolbe and Marcella (Carlson) Knocke and their spouses, and her long-time companion, Norman Weber.
Due to the Coronavirus, no funeral service or gathering can be held now. A private service was held at the Lutheran Cemetery where Deloris is buried near her family. There are plans for a celebration of life when this is allowed. We will communicate this date through Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Deloris' family wishes to thank all the compassionate caregivers at Pine Haven. We especially want to acknowledge our appreciation and love for Phyllis and Jerry Rausch for their ongoing kindness toward Deloris as she was no longer able to get around. Phyllis visited her weekly at Pine Haven and did her laundry so that Deloris always looked nice.
Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1112 Georgia Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
Please honor Deloris' memory by doing a random act of kindness.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020