Deloris L. Schoenfeld
Sheboygan - Deloris L. Schoenfeld, age 88, of Sheboygan passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at The Shores of Sheboygan surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 4, 1931, in Sheboygan to the late Alfred and Viola (Barts) Rahn. She attended local schools and graduated from Howards Grove High School. Deloris married Roman Schuessler and together they had one daughter. She also had three children with her husband Leroy Mueller. On June 22, 2002, Deloris married Lyle Schoenfeld at the Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan where she was an active member, teaching Sunday School and Awana. She also lead Bible Study for many years at her home. Deloris also sang in the church choir and played hand bells. Deloris was employed at The Kohler Credit Union, Sky Garden Top of the First, Park & Shop, and Sonlight Books. She was most well-known at McDonalds for her friendly personality.
Deloris was well known for her smile that would light up any room she would enter. She liked going for walks, caring for her many four-legged companions, camping, playing the piano and accordion, and relaxing in the sun. Deloris enjoyed the many memories that were made with her family at the farm she grew up on.
Deloris is survived by her husband Lyle; children, Joan Bischoff, Angela (David) Ward, David Mueller, and Christin Mueller; grandchildren, Sherry Campbell, Stacy Wensauer-Turner, Michael Mueller, Mercedes Mueller, Taylor Ward, and Jamison Ward; great-grandchildren, Jimmy Campbell, along with Hendrix, Pallas, Scottlyn, and Micah Turner; siblings, Irene (James) Worminghaus, Alyard (Judy) Rahn, Eldon (Char) Rahn, Leslie (Judy) Rahn, and Virginia (Larry) Genske; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, Deloris was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Donald) Fischer and her grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jody Wensauer.
A Funeral Service for Deloris will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Evangelical Free Church, 1710 N 15th St. in Sheboygan, with Pastor Jon MacDonald officiating. The family will greet visitors on Saturday, at church, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Deloris will be laid to rest in the Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Deloris's name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at the Shores of Sheboygan. They would also like to thank the ladies of the Bible Study group for being faithful friends and continuing the group once Deloris was no longer able to.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020