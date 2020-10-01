Deloris "Lori" M. (Lubenow) Gottschalk
Sheboygan - Deloris "Lori" M. (Lubenow) Gottschalk, 84, entered heaven on the morning of September 29, 2020 with the love of her life by her side, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice from complications of Alzheimer's and cancer.
She was born in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Vincent and Cecelia Lubenow of Vince's Cafe in Sheboygan. After graduating from Central High in 1955, she met Donnie, her soulmate, while working at Red Owl. By November 10, 1956, they were married and their love for each other began a 64 year (3,325 week) love affair that was such a gift to all who were privileged to witness. Their love for each other was truly indescribable.
Her blessings were her children, Debra, David and Douglas, but her joy was her grandchildren which she poured her heart and soul into.
Lori and Don treasured their time together with their family at their cottage up north on Deer Lake, and also became snowbirds and went down south to spend time with Dave's family in South Carolina. Finally settling into retirement from Old Wisconsin after a combined career of 65 years, where Lori often quipped that she would never get in trouble there because she "slept with the boss". They then moved to the trailer park where happy hour would find them on their deck sharing their day together, counting their blessings and simply being grateful for each day they were together.
Lori is survived by her husband and love of her life, Donald; her children, Debra (Roy) Levan, David (Diane) Gottschalk, and Douglas (Amanda) Gottschalk; her grandchildren, Daniel, Sheantae, Chaise, Christopher, Josiah, Hezekiah, Titus, Michaela, Kaylan and Kaleb, including 10 great-grandchildren, as well as her brother Vincent "Mickey" (Ann) Lubenow of Fort Collins, CO, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Cecelia Lubenow, brother Jerry Lubenow and sister-in-law Joanie Lubenow.
Lori's family wants to thank the nurses at Sharon S. Richardson who provided dignity, compassion, loving care and comfort in her greatest moments of need - Stacey, Ann, Sue, Dan, Kathy, and Jamie as well as the aides; Lisa, April, Genesis, Stacie, Mallori, and April. Bless your hearts!
... we are eternally grateful to all of you. We would also like to thank Comfort Keepers for supporting the family at home, especially Barb, Kristine, and Nayeli.
A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, or to the Alzheimer's Association
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.