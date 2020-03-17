|
|
Deloris Miller
New Holstein - God's angels came to escort Deloris Ruth Miller to her heavenly home, on March 15, 2020. Deloris was born in Sheboygan on September 15, 1927, to William and Emily (Schuette) Hoehnke.
On June 18, 1949 Deloris was married to Harold Amos Miller at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1999. In 1953 Deloris and Harold established Miller Mfg in New Holstein. She worked throughout the company for many years until her retirement. Deloris had a passion for camping and spending time outdoors, and could often be found tending to her flower beds. But her most cherished time was spent making memories with her children and grandchildren, and passing her love of baking and sewing on to them.
Deloris is survived by her son David (Barbara) Miller of New Holstein, daughter Susan (Dennis) Woelfel of New Holstein, and daughter Mary (James) Prange of Greenbush; nine grandchildren, Chad (Jaime) Miller, Elizabeth (Jason) Luis, Curt (Amy) Miller, Christopher Woelfel, Rebecca Woelfel (Brad Ponchaud), Erin (Robert Jr.) Wartenberg, Emily Woelfel, Jeffrey Prange and Erica (Joseph) Haag; and six great grandchildren Blake, Brooklyn, Zoey, Nora, Ella and Kora; her sister Lois Schuricht of Kiel and her sisters-in-law Lydia Miller of Sheboygan Falls and Linda Miller of California, and many nieces and nephews.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, brother and sister-in-law Frederich (Dolores) Hoehnke, Brother-in-law Walter Schuricht, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Elda (Lee) Laabs, Arlene (Orville Boeldt) (Evan) Stone, Verna (Harold) Hueppchen, Eugene Miller, William Miller, Melvin Miller and Arnold (Marie) Miller.
Private Family Services were held. Burial will be in the Country View Cemetery, New Holstein. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Deloris's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Libby's House in Chilton and the Heartland Hospice Caregivers that showed so much kindness and compassion to her and her family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020