Delphine Schmitz
New Holstein, formerly of Kiel - Delphine Schmitz passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 one week before her 103rd birthday at WillowPark Assisted Living.
Born in Kloten Wisconsin on April 25, 1917, Delphine was the daughter of the late Magdalena (nee Portmann) and John Klapperich. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Marytown.
She married Sylvester "Barney" Schmitz in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown on April 28, 1936. He preceded her in death on October 14, 1989.
Delphine enjoyed keeping up her beautiful yard and garden, which were her pride and joy. Later at her Kiel condo on Miller Court, she maintained a garden until she was 90 and still canned and froze produce from generous people for another five years. She liked cooking and baking, making all her own bread to feed her family and farm workers and in later years making banana bread and cookies for people who helped her with rides and errands. Staying in fashion, in both her clothing and her home decorating, was important to her and invariably included some shade of pink, her favorite color. Vases of fresh flowers in the house, especially her pink roses, made her day. Delphine faithfully remembered birthdays and special occasions of family and friends with cards she carefully chose, a tradition she kept up till very recently.
Besides daily work on their farm, Delphine worked at Tecumseh Products in New Holstein for 17 years and Silver Moon Mink Farm for 10 years. She always said her father, who raised her and her siblings when their mother died, was her example for the importance of hard work.
She and Barney went to many dances with the We Love to Dance club. After moving from the farm, she bowled and frequently walked the Solomon Trail to New Holstein to visit friends. She belonged to the Retiree Card Club of Tecumseh Products and the Senior Sheepshead Club at the Kiel Community Center. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Women Society. Mass followed by afternoon rides around the countryside was her special way to spend Sundays.
Delphine's family includes Betty Jane Nelson (Nels), Plymouth; Judith Ann Roller (Wayne), Waukesha; Nancy Lee Buchmann (Charles), Oxford Alabama; Brian Schmitz, Naperville IL, daughter-in-law: Kristine Schmitz, Bartlett, IL, grandchildren are Derek Nelson, Craig Nelson, Kendra Nelson, Christine Birk, Steven Roller, Eric Roller, Amy Marchant, Mark Roller, Jason Buchmann, Morgan Schmitz, Lawren Schmitz, Tyler Schmitz, and step-grandchildren Brianna Wise and Dustin Hegreberg, in addition to 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her son David Schimtz and granddaughter Jessica, her sister Dorothy (Edward) Halbach, and brothers Victor and Norbert (Julianna) Klapperich.
Private Family Services for Delphine were held, and she was laid to rest next to her husband at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Please watch for a public Visitation and Memorial Service for Delphine once the Safer At Home Order has been lifted and we can gather in larger groups.
The family would like to thank friends, neighbors, and all those who helped Delphine throughout her life, especially during her last years. They wish to thank the staff of Willow Park Place and Calumet County Home Care and Hospice for their dedicated care that gave her happiness, comfort and peace.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements for the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020