Denise A. Maxey
Sheboygan - Denise A. Maxey, 56, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at home after a two year battle with cancer. Denise was born May 14, 1963, in Fond du Lac, to Elaine (Stahmann) Russell and the late Marlyn Matson. On April 30, 1983, she married Russell "Rusty" Maxey and they welcomed an orange-headed baby boy who was the love of her life on May 7, 1989. She was a Realtor at Century 21 for 10 years in Sheboygan. She then moved on to Masters Gallery for 10 years. She enjoyed motorcycle riding with her husband, son and friends. She loved her grandchildren and thought the world of them.
In addition to her mother, husband and son, Tyler (Tiffany), she is survived by her three grandchildren, Kaiden, Lucas and Everly; one sister, Debbie (Raymond) Brickner; two brothers, Larry (Cindy) Matson and Lyle Matson (significant other, Barb) and her three best friends, Joanne, Lori and Ann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lynda Berg, her brother, Danny Matson, her nephew, Raymond Brickner IV, her brothers-in-law, Gary Maxey and Jim Berg and her mother-in-law, Josephine Rosten.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Patrick Niles officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send email condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name to be used for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you her nurse, Michelle, her CNA, Stacy and her niece, Tina Videtic, nurse practitioner.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 6, 2019