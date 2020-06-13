Dennis A. Baumann
Sheboygan - Dennis A. Baumann, 68, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly at St. Nicholas Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020. Dennis was born to the late Lester and Jeanette Baumann in Plymouth on October 17, 1951. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1969. In 1972 he began working at Kohler Company until 2006. In 2007 he started working at Coca-Cola as a merchandiser and became known as "The Coke Guy". He loved that job. He loved everything about Coca-Cola, antique clocks, trains, gardening, yardwork and EBAY. He enjoyed cooking and loved eggrolls. Dennis was a cancer survivor and was cancer free as of May 19th this year.
Dennis is survived by wife, Gloria; sons, Chad (Donna) Baumann, Joshua (Jamie) Baumann; granddaughter Danica and beloved cat, Mali. He is further survived by his brother Norman (Karen) Baumann; sisters, Coral Klein, Jayne Stiefvater, Ruth Mudd as well as nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Roy and his parents.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.