|
|
Dennis Christus
Dennis Christus, 75, formerly of Sheboygan, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12 at his home in Auburn, WA with special friend Kris Simmons at his side. Dennis is survived by sons Steven Christus of Sheboygan, Brian Christus of Lac du Flambeau, step-daughters Marca (Bob) Kreger and Kara (Mike) Retlick, both of North Hampton, PA and friend Kris Simmons of Auburn, WA. He is further survived by sisters Lynn (Ken) Allen of Sheboygan Falls, Mary (Charlie Songetay) of Rice Lake, brother Jim (Barb) Christus of Pewaukee, sister-in-law Cindy Christus of Sheboygan and other family and friends. He was a '64 graduate of Sheboygan South High School and lived in Sheboygan the majority of his life. He enjoyed traveling to PA to visit his step-daughters and told everyone to "smile and be happy." Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife MarJean, brother Randy and parents Clara and Charles. In honor of Dennis's wishes, there were no services. Inurnment is at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler, WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020