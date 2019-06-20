Dennis E. Severson



Sheboygan - Dennis E. Severson, 89, of Sheboygan, formerly of Silver Bay, MN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.



Born April 10, 1930 in Ames, Iowa. Dennis was a son of the late Amos and Lillian (Watt) Severson. He attended Pelican Rapids area schools and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954 and continued his service for an additional 6 years in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He was recognized with the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2016.



On June 3, 1950, he was united in marriage to Arlene M. Kolstad in Underwood, MN.



Dennis and Arlene owned and operated Severson Plumbing and Heating for many years in Silver Bay, MN. He served the community as a rescue diver in the Volunteer Rescue Squad and taught First Aid, CPR and Adult swimming classes. He also served as the Scout Master for the Silver Bay Boy Scouts. He was recognized with a Silver Bay Distinguished Service award for his outstanding community service.



Following his retirement, he and Arlene spent part of the year at their home in Sun Village, AZ. Dennis enjoyed Boating, Motorcycling, Duck Hunting and Scuba Diving. He especially enjoyed time with his family, playing practical jokes on his brothers and then later in life carrying on that tradition with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also a master "tinkerer", artist and all around exceptional handy man.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene, Sheboygan; his children, Denise (Ken) Cornell, Sheboygan Falls, and David (Sandy) Severson, Denver, CO; his four grandchildren, Deana (Troy) Brandl, Oshkosh, Danae (Antonio) Zugno, Pewaukee, Courtney (Ben) Severson-Provido, NY, and Brandon (Christina Bargholz) Severson, NE; four great grandchildren, Chase and Ava Brandl, and Drew and Austin Zugno; his two sisters-in-law, LaVerne Severson, MN, and Judy Severson, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Norman, Jerry (Alice) and Kenny; and his brother-in-law, Leslie (Joyce) Kolstad.



A memorial gathering will take place from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. A private family service will follow.



A memorial fund has been established in his name.



The family would like to thank the Aurora Memorial Medical Center nurses and staff, Morningside Nursing Home, Harvest Home and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dennis' arrangements.