Dennis J. Grunewald
Sheboygan - Dennis J. Grunewald, 63, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Sheboygan.
He was born November 16, 1955, son of the late Marvin and Laura (Zimmermann) Grunewald. Dennis attended Sheboygan Public and Sheboygan North High School. He liked playing high school sports and lettered in multiple sports. Dennis was a Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. He did radio commercials for his parents flower shop. Dennis worked for RCS in Sheboygan for many years. He was very artistic, he took great pride in his paintings in his early years.
Dennis is survived by his siblings: David (MiCha) Grunewald, Sheboygan; Karla (Allen) Haack, Indiana; Timothy (Wendy) Greger, Michigan; and Mark Greger, California. He is further survived by his aunt, Ruth Luecke, Elkhart Lake; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Henry Greger; his sister, Kristine Grunewald; and niece, Renee Greger.
A Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel). Burial has taken place at St. Peter's Evangelical Cemetery, Town of Rhine.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:30 am until 11:30 am.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Dennis' name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019