Dennis L. TheobaldSheboygan - Dennis Lee Theobald, 75, of Sheboygan passed away on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee.Born March 7, 1945 in Sheboygan. Denny was the son of the late Frank and Marcella Warrens Theobald. He attended St. Dominic Catholic School and was a 1964 graduate of Sheboygan North High School. He went on to serve his country in the Army Reserve. On November 1, 1969 Denny was united in marriage to JoMarie Nitsche and were married 46 years before JoMarie's passing in 2015.Denny had a passion for cars and worked as a mechanic throughout his life. He had a deep love for racing and proudly served on his brother Jeff's pit crew for many years. Denny also enjoyed camping and restoring old carsDenny is survived by his children, Carmen (Matthew) Arndt of Sheboygan Falls, Paul Steinbruecker of Sheboygan, Donna (Jonathan) Cimarosti of Sheboygan, and Michelle (James) Woelfel of Richfield; his seven grandchildren, Chantel Dixon, Dominic Cimarosti, Justin Arndt, Anthony Cimarosti, Cassandra Arndt, Victoria Woelfel and Nicholas Woelfel; and his great grandchildren. He is further survived by two sister-in-laws Peg Theobald, Sheboygan, and Lana Theobald, Sheboygan; by one brother-in-law Jeffery (Madelyn) Ehlert, Sheboygan Falls, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodney Theobald and Jeffery Theobald, his sister, Shirley (Richard) Koenig, his mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Cecelia Ehlert.Family and friends are welcome at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a private family service to take place immediately following. Covid-19 regulations will be followed with social distancing and masks must be worn at all times.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.The family would like to thank the visiting nurses from St. Nicholas Hospital for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dennis' arrangements.