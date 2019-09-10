|
|
Dennis Michael Frankovis
Sheboygan - Dennis Frankovis was born on November 25, 1942 and passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 76. He attended Sheboygan Central High School and shortly after joined the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam. Dennis was employed by the Kohler Company in the pottery division for 34 years until his retirement. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cribbage, fishing, a good party, watching the Packers and Brewers and he was a member of the Sheboygan County Motorcycle Club.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Melissa; children, Rhonda Chapman, Dean (Tina) Frankovis, James Frankovis, Crystal Fozard and Stephen Fozard; grandchildren, Casey, Emily, Hannah, Logan, Caden and Katie; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Everly; mother, Margaret Frankovis and siblings, Richard, Curt, Bruce and Carol "Pudgy" Freye. He is preceded in death by his brother, Brian and father, Wilbur.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the care givers over the years and especially to the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital and Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 10, 2019